Barcelona want Juventus midfielder Matheus Pereira

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are reportedly considering a bid for Juventus midfielder Matheus Pereira in the coming days.

La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien is yet to set out his plans for the January transfer window, however the 23-year old Brazilian is reported to be a long term target of the Catalan side.

Pereira joined the Serie A giants from Empoli in 2017, however he has failed to breka into the first team, with just three appearances in the Italian top flight.

He has since been loaned out to Bordeaux and Parana, and in the 2019-20 season, to Ligue 1 side Dijon, where he has made 10 appearances for Stephane Jobard's side.

Juventus are open to letting him leave for Spain, but their Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici told an interview with Sky Sports, reported in Diario AS, that they would prefer a player exchange deal between the two clubs.

According to Paratici, the Bianconeri want to bring Barcelona youth team striker Alejandro Marques to Italy, with Pereira moving in the opposite direction before the end of the month.

Marques is yet to make a first team appearance for Barcelona, with his contract at the Camp Nou set to expire in June.