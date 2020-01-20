No Real Madrid deal for Ajax's Donny Van de Beek

By Feargal Brennan

Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek has confirmed there is no deal in place for him to join Real Madrid in the summer.

The Dutch international was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, with both Los Blancos and Manchester United both reported to be keen on bringing him into their clubs in a €55M deal.

However his exit from the Eredivisie side hinged on the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, with Real looking to sign him as first choice, over Van de Beek, and United eyeing him as a replacement for the French international.

The 22-year old told reporters from Diario AS, after Ajax's weekend win over Sparta Rotterdam, that his future was not yet decided.

"Nothing is official and I have not signed any contract."

"This situation has not changed during the season."

"They are both great clubs (Real Madrid and Manchester United), but so is Ajax."

"At this stage, there is no decision to make."

Ajax have remained tight lipped over Van de Beek's future so far this season, however they are preparing themselves for bids this summer, with the Dutch side now likely to demand a higher fee, in the region of €65M.