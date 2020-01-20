Barcelona and Manchester City do battle over Alessandro Bastoni

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are set to be rivalled by Manchester City in the race for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The highly rated centre back is back with Antonio Conte's side for the 2019-20 season, following loan spells at Serie A sides Atalanta and Parma in the last two years.

The Nerazzurri signed Bastoni as a teenager from Atalanta in 2017, before immediately loaning him back there, in a high profile €31M move between the two clubs.

However his performances this season have caught the eye of other top clubs in Europe, and according to reports in Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the defending Premier League champions are now set to challenge Barcelona for him this summer.

Quique Setien's side are set to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with defence a priority given the continued uncertainty of Samuel Umtiti's fitness and Gerard Pique's advancing years.

Whilst Pep Guardiola is looking for a regular partner for Aymeric Laporte at the Etihad Stadium, following Vincent Kompany's exit in 2019.