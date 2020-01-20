PSG confirm Atletico Madrid approach for Edinson Cavani

By Feargal Brennan

Ligue 1 giants PSG have confirmed that Atletico Madrid have made an offer for striker Edinson Cavani.

Diego Simeone's side have been heavily linked with a move for the Uruguayan international during the January transfer window, however PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has stated his preference for Cavani to remain in Paris.

However club sporting director Leonardo confirmed the La Liga side want to bring the 32-year to the Wanda Metropolitano.

"It is true that he (Cavani) has asked to leave the club," as reported by BBC Sport following PSG's French Cup win over Lorient this weekend.

"We are studying the situation."

"We must listen to him and make a decision out of respect for him."

"It is also true that Atletico Madrid have made an offer for Cavani."

Cavani's contract at the Le Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season, and Atletico are hopefully of securing him for a fee in the region of €10M, but PSG are demanding a higher price.

The former Napoli has lost his first team place under Tuchel, with just four Ligue 1 starts so far this season, with Mauro Icardi installed as the regular partner for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.