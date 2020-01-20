ESPN: PSG set €20M price for Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani

By Feargal Brennan

Ligue 1 giants PSG have reportedly set a price of €20M for Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani.

Diego Simeone's side have been heavily linked with a move for the Uruguayan international during the January transfer window, and PSG sporting director Leandro has confirmed that the La Liga side have been in contact over a transfer.

The former Brazilian international added that he was aware of Cavani's desire to move on from the French side, and they would be open to reasonable offers before the end of the January transfer window.

Cavani's is out of contract at the Le Parc des Princes at the end of the season, and Atletico were hopefully of securing him for a fee in the region of €10M, but according to reports in ESPN, the Parisians have now set an asking price of double that.

Atletico could be willing to pay the increased fee in order to ease their goal scoring problems for the remainder of the campaign, however they are likely to continue to negotiate for a lower fee.

If Cavani does move on from Thomas Tuchel's side he could trigger a transfer knock on effect, as the report states that PSG will then look to bring in Valencia's Kevin Gameiro as a replacement of Napoli forward Fernando Llorente.