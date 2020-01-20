Inter Milan want Real Madrid's Luka Modric

By Feargal Brennan

Serie A giants Inter Milan are still keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, with a bid expected in the summer.

The Italian side were heavily linked with a move for the Croatian international ahead of the 2019-20, but Los Blancos resisted any potential transfer interest in the veteran midfielder.

However Antonio Conte is hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid's like acquisition of another big money midfielder at the end of the season, meaning 34-year old Modric may no longer be guaranteed a first team place.

Modric's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, however Real Madrid opted to extend it to June 2021 last summer, but according to reports in Diario Sport, next season is likely to be his last in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane remains keen on bringing Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu, and retains a strong interest in Ajax play maker Donny Van de Beek and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.