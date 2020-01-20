Manchester United not interested in Gareth Bale loan move

By Feargal Brennan

Manchester United will not be making a January loan move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the club would be looking into the possibility of short term signings until the end of the season, after England international Marcus Rashford was ruled out until April with a back injury.

However, despite being linked with the Welsh international during the summer, United are not likely to make a move for him in the coming weeks, according to reports from the BBC Sport this morning.

A loan deal is not an option for Real Madrid, with Bale still having another two and a half years to run on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Zinedine Zidane is only likely to sanction a permanent move.

The 30-year old was linked with a move to China ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, however after that deal fell through, Zidane confirmed that he wanted Bale to stay in Spain.

But their relationship remains far from perfect, with a fully fit Bale omitted from the squad to face Sevilla this weekend by the former French international.