Quique Setien hails 'remarkable' Barcelona

By Feargal Brennan

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien was full of praise for his side following their 1-0 win at home to Granada.

The defending La Liga champions sealed a narrow win over Diego Martinez's side thanks to a late goal from Lionel Messi, after dominating possession at the Camp Nou.

However, despite finding it difficult to break down the Granada defence, Setien was more than happy with his debut with the Catalan giants.

"I think it was a remarkable performance from the team," he told reporters from Marca at full time.

"We have done many things right, and in time we will gain more fluency."

"It is not easy where an opponent looks to lock the game out, but we stuck to our plan and won the game."

"We want to do things right in games, and play in the right way, and I am pleased with how we have done that today."

The former Real Betis boss was also asked about potential transfer targets in the coming weeks, as the club look to source a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez, but he confirmed no updates were available.

The Catalan giants now go to Segunda Division Group B side Ibiza CF in Copa del Rey action in midweek, before crunch La Liga games against Valencia, Levante and Setien's former side Real Betis.