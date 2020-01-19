Sergio Busquets: Barcelona can win everything in 2020

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is confident the club can have a successful end to the season under new manager Quique Setien.

A late goal from Lionel Messi secured a 1-0 win over Granada, in the former Real Betis coach's first game in charge of the defending La Liga champions at the Camp Nou

But despite struggling to break down their visitors, Busquets believes the squad if moving in the right direction under Setien.

"We are feeling good at the end of the game," the 31-year old told reporters from Marca at full time.

"I think overall we have played well, but Granada made us work hard for the win."

"We do not look to compare the new coach with the old one."

"We are with Setien, and you will see that we are trying to do what he asks of us."

"The momentum is with us, and hopefully we can go on and win all the titles available."

Barcelona's narrow win lifts them back above arch rivals Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table, but only by goal difference, with 18 games still to go in the domestic season.

However, the real test for Setien will be his performances in both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, after defeats to Valencia and Liverpool respectively at the back end of last season.

La Blaugrana now face a midweek Copa del Rey last 32 tie away at fourth tier Ibiza CF, before a clash with Serie A side Napoli in the Champions League last 16 in February.