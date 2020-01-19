Alaves' John Guidetti joins Bundesliga side Hannover on loan

By Feargal Brennan

Alaves have confirmed the loaning of striker John Guidetti to Bundesliga side Hannover.

The former Manchester City forward joins Mubarak Wakaso, who joined Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, in leaving the Basque in a busy week of transfer activity at the Estadio Menizorroza.

Asier Garitano has already brought in Victor Camarasa and Ismael Gutierrez on loan, and the former Real Sociedad boss is anticipated to make more moves before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Guidetti, who arrived at the club ahead of the 2018-19 season, from Celta Vigo, however he has struggled to established himself as a first team regular, with just one La Liga start this season.

He will now head to Germany for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, with no details of a purchase clause included in the deal, as the 27-year old looks to rediscover his form and fitness.

According to reports in Diario AS, Guidetti is determined to utilise the loan move to reclaim his place in Sweden's squad for Euro 2020, after slipping behind Alexander Isak and Muamer Tankovic in the pecking order for Janne Andersson's side.