Diego Costa returns to Atletico Madrid training

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned to first team training after two months on the sidelines with a back injury.

The Spanish international has not played for Diego Simeone's side since November 10, after the club opted to send him for surgery on a persistent problem with a herniated disc.

However, he has now joined up with his team mates for first team training, and the former Chelsea man is expected to join in with full sessions in the coming weeks.

According to reports in Diario AS, Atletico Madrid remain confident of keeping to their initial schedule of having the 31-year old fit in time for their Champions League last 16 first leg on February 18 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Club captain Koke also returned to training following injury, and should be fit in time for next weekend's clash with Leganes, but Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez and Thomas Lemar are likely to miss the clash with Javier Aguirre's side.