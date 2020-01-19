Atletico Madrid consider Alexandre Lacazette as Edinson Cavani alternative

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering an audacious move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, if they fail in a bid for PSG's Edinson Cavani.

Diego Simeone's side have been heavily linked with a January move for the Uruguayan international, who is out of contract at the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the campaign.

However that reported deal has been disrupted by Los Rojiblancos' reluctance to pay PSG's aksing price of €10M, for a player who is available on a free transfer in less than six months.

That deadlock between the two sides has opened up the potential for Atletico looking elsewhere for attacking options to support Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix in the coming weeks, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

Simeone was linked with French international Lacazette in the summer, however Arsenal were not open to offers for the 27-year old ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Whether that situation has changed at the Emirates Stadium is not clear at this stage, however the former Lyon man has reportedly been added to a list of potential alternatives to Cavani, including Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer and former Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu.