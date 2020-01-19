West Ham's Roberto Jimenez set for La Liga return with Alaves

By Feargal Brennan

West Ham goal keeper Roberto Jimenez is set to join La Liga side Alaves, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish keeper has endured a nightmare start to life at the London Stadium, after signing two year deal ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, following his release from Espanyol less than 12 months ago.

However he has made just eight Premier League appearances, and a series of high profile errors under former Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini so far this season.

New manager David Moyes has indicated that Roberto has no future at the club, by resigning Darren Randolph, to provide back up to first choice keeper Lukasz Fabianksi.

The 33-year old is expected to arrive at the Estadio Mendizorroza, with manager Asier Garitano looking to add to the recent additions of on loan pair Victor Camarasa and Ismael Gutierrez, from Real Betis.

However with second choice keeper Antonio Sivera Salva joining Segunda Division side Almeria on loan until the end of the season, Alaves are in need of a deputy to Fernando Pacheco.

Roberto could be available on a free transfer, if West Ham are willing to cut short his contract at the club, with Alaves only willing to pay in the region of €2.5M for the former Olympiakos man.