Real Madrid on the verge of Reiner Jesus transfer

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid are set to complete their long awaited signing of Flamengo striker Reiner Jesus tomorrow.

The La Liga giants have been consistently linked with a big money move for the Brazilian teenager during the January transfer window, however they have opted to wait until his 18th birthday to complete the deal, in accordance with FIFA regulations.

The forward celebrated his 18th birthday on January 19th, and according to reports in Diario AS, Zinedine Zidane's side will now confirm the move in the next 24 hours.

Los Blancos are set to pay an initial fee of €30M to the Brazilian club, with the potential for performance based add ons, as part of as structured deal that sees his family receive 10% of the fee, and his representatives another 10%.

The Brazilian U17 international, who has six goals in 14 league games for Flamengo in the 2019 season, will join up with Raul's Castilla side, with a potential switch into the first team ahead of the 2020-21 season.