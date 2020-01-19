AS Roma interested in Real Sociedad star Adnan Januzaj

By Feargal Brennan

Serie A side AS Roma are reportedly considering a January move for Real Sociedad midfielder Adnan Januzaj.

According to reports in Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Paulo Fonseca has highlighted the former Manchester United player as a potential replacement to long term injury absentee Nicolo Zaniola.

Roma had previously been linked with a loan move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, however the Premier League side are not willing to let any players leave Anfield this month.

That has now opened the door for a potential move for Januzaj, with the Italian club set to make a bid in the region of €14M before the La Liga transfer window closes at the end of January.

However, they may be forced to increase that to meet Januzaj's release clause of €20M at the Anoeta, but the Basque club could be open to a negotiated lower fee.

The 27-year old joined the La Liga side at the start of the 2017-18 season, however despite playing a consistent role under previous manager Eusebio Sancristan and Asier Garitano, he has fallen out of favour under Imanol Alguacil this season, with just five La Liga starts in 2019-20.