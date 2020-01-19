Getafe's Leandro Cabrera agrees to join Espanyol

By Feargal Brennan

Getafe defender Leandro Cabrera is on the verge of joining Espanyol after they paid his €9M release clause with Jose Bordalas' side.

New manager Abelardo Fernandez has already broken the club's transfer record, with a €20M move for Benfica striker Raul de Tomas, and he is expected to bring more new faces into the RCDE Stadium before the end of the January transfer window.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club have now secured the signing of Uruguayan centre back, after agreeing to meet his release clause following Getafe's 3-0 win at Leganes this weekend.

Cabrera has been a key player for Getafe after joining them on a permanent deal at the start of the 2018-19 season, with 31 out of 38 La Liga appearances, as they secured a place in the 2019-20 Europa League.

However he has been linked with a move away from the club after an impressive 12 months in the Spanish top flight, with former club Atletico Madrid previously interested in bringing him in from their capital city rivals.