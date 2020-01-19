Bayern Munich interested in Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi

By Feargal Brennan

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi.

The 21-year old has established himself as a key player on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the last two seasons, and Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu when his deal expires at Signal Iduna Park in July.

Lucien Favre also wants to keep him at Dortmund, and they are set to offer €30M for him at the end of the season.

The Moroccan international has previously stated that he is undecided on his future, with his 'heart divided between Dortmund or Madrid', with a final decision set to be made at the end of the season.

However, according to reports in German newspaper Bild, via Mundo Deportivo, the Bavarian side are set to rival Dortmund for Hakimi with an improved €45M bid in the summer as they look to solve their issues at full back.

But the Bundesliga pair are not the only sides set to test Real Madrid's resolve over Hakimi, with Chelsea and Juventus also reported to be monitoring his situation.