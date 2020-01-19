Barcelona's Marc Ter Stegen returns for Granada clash

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen has been included in the squad to face Granada tonight, after overcoming a knee injury.

The German international missed La Blagrana's first La Liga game of 2020, in the 2-2 Catalan derby draw at Espanyol, after suffering minor tendinitis in his knee.

Former boss Ernesto Valverde opted to rest him for the Spanish Supercopa trip to Saudi Arabia, but he is now back fit, and will replace former Valencia keeper Neto in the starting line up.

New manager Quique Setien has also included midfielder Riqui Puig in the squad to face Diego Martinez's side, with the Spanish U21 international in line to make his first senior appearance of the season.

Brazilian international Arthur Melo is also named in the 18-man for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Atletico Madrid on December 1st.

BARCELONA SQUAD V GRANADA

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Neto

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet

MIDFIELDERS: Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Carles Perez