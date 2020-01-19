Ousmane Dembele returns to Barcelona

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has returned to Spain following a rehabilitation programme in Qatar.

The French international suffered ankle ligament damage during Barcelona's 3-1 Champions League win over his former side Borussia Dortmund on November 27th 2019.

Following initial tests on the injury, the Catalan giants confirmed that he would not undergo surgery, instead they would look to implement an intensive recovery programme in the Middle East.

Reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that he will now undergo the final stages of his rehabilitation in Barcelona, as they look to keep to the initial estimate of a ten week absence from first team action.

Dembele will attend tonight's La Liga clash with Granada, but he will miss the Copa del Rey clash away at Ibiza in midweek, followed by the league game with Valencia.

However, new boss Quique Setien is expected to slowly bring him back into competitive action starting with the February 2nd clash with Levante at the Camp Nou.