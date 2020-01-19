Espanyol want Rayo Vallecano star Adri Embarba

By Feargal Brennan

Espanyol are set to move for Rayo Vallecano midfielder Adri Embarba according to reports in Marca.

The Catalan side were linked with a move to the South of Madrid ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but Rayo rejected their initial bid of €5M in August.

However, new manager Abelardo Fernandez is still keen on bringing him to the RCDE Stadium, and they are set to table a €7.5M bid in the coming weeks.

But despite a firm interest in a move for the 27-year old, Rayo are set to hold out for the full release clause in Embarba's contract, which stands at €10M.

Espanyol will initially look to offer a lower offer, with the possibility of structured deal, which pays the remaining €2.5M based on performance related variables for the former Real Madrid youth player.

Embarba has been a key player for Rayo, since his arrival in 2013, and manager Paco Jemez is unlikely to let him leave for less than his release clause, as they push for promotion back to the top flight.