Quique Setien: Winning is not enough at Barcelona

By Feargal Brennan

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien has challenged his players to win with style during the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The former Real Betis boss takes charge of his first game as La Blaugrana manager against Granada this weekend and he is clear in what he expects from his players in the coming months.

"I always want to win, that is the most important thing in football," he told reporters from Marca, during his pre match press conference.

"However if we win playing badly, I will not go home happy."

"I will never tell the players that is enough, and that the result is worth it."

"I will always try and make this team play well."

Setien will be under pressure during the first few weeks, with former boss Ernesto Valverde leaving the club in a strong position at the top of La Liga, and still in the knockout rounds of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Following this weekend's clash with Diego Martinez's side, the Catalan giants face fourth tier side Ibiza CF in the Copa, before league games against Valencia, Real Betis, Getafe, Eibar and Real Sociedad, before a Champions League tie with Serie A side Napoli.