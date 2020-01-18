Inter Milan star Matias Vecino linked with Sevilla move

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino in the coming weeks.

The Uruguayan international joined the Serie A giants at the start of the 2017-18 season, from Fiorentina, following two season long loan spells at Cagliari and Empoli.

However he reportedly fell out with Inter boss Antonio Conte during last season, and the 28-year old had looked set to move on during the summer, with Sampdoria and Genoa both reported to be keen on bringing him away from the San Siro.

But according to reports in Italian football news website Correire dello Sport, Sevilla sporting director Monchi is now likely to make a move before the January transfer window closes.

Sevilla are confident of putting a deal together to suit all parties, however they are expected to be rivalled by Premier League pair Everton and Tottenham, and potentially Inter's old rivals AC Milan.