Manchester City linked with Villarreal's Ivan Morante

By Feargal Brennan

Manchester City have been linked with a January move for Villarreal's teenage star Ivan Morante.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he is unlikely to make any major signings during the transfer window, however the defending Premier League champions could open to a moves for young players.

The 19-year old midfielder has caught the eye so far this season, playing a starring role in Villarreal's reserve team, and recieving his first Spanish cap at U20 level back in July.

However, despite not making a first team appearance for Javi Calleja's side, reports in UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph indicate that Guardiola and his scouting team have already seen enough to warrant a move.

Morante, who has also caught the attentions of La Liga pair Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, is likely to be available for a fee of around €7M, and would join a growing contingent of young Spanish players at the Etihad Stadium, including Angelino, Eric Garcia, Iker Pozo, Adrian Bernabe and Nabil Zoubdi Touaizi.

City have also been linked with a potential summer move for Villarreal star Pau Torres, but they have reportedly been put off by the asking price of €40M for the 23-year old Spanish international.