Sevilla's Javier Hernandez to become MLS top earner at LA Galaxy

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez is set to become the highest paid player in MLS history when he completes his move to LA Galaxy next week.

The Mexican international has been widely reported to be heading for the exit at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with the Los Angeles-based side just one MLS club interested in the former Manchester United forward.7

However, according to reports in US newspaper Sports Illustrated, LA Galaxy are willing to match the €8.5M Sevilla paid Premier League side West Ham for Hernandez less than five months ago.

They are also offering a salary package of around $6M per year, with a number of performance related add ons for the 31-year old.

Sevilla are reported to be open to allowing Chicharito to leave the club, if they can secure a replacement before the end of the January La Liga transfer window.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has already sold Munas Dabbur to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim during the window, with Leganes' Youssef En-Nesyri coming in as a replacement, but he will want additional cover for Hernandez.