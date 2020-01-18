Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso completes Chinese Super League move

By Feargal Brennan

Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has completed his move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

The Ghanian international had been heavily linked with a move away from the Basque side during the January transfer window, and the club have now officially confirmed his exit via their official Twitter page..

There is no confirmation on the details of a transfer fee paid between the two sides, however it could be possible that Alaves have agreed to terminate his deal, which was due to expire in July 2020.

The 27-year old joined Alaves in 2017, after agreeing to end his contract with Greek side Panathinaikos, following previous spells at Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Celtic, Las Palmas and Granada.

Mubarak has been a regular in the Alaves side int he past 18 months, under both Abelardo Fernandez and Asier Gartitano, however he has previously stated his desire not to sign a contract extension at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

He will now link up with Brazilian pair Miranda and Alex Teixeira, as Jiangus Suning push for their first ever Chinese Super League title in 2020.