Casemiro praises 'suffering' Real Madrid after Sevilla win

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro hailed the mental resolve of his team mates following their 2-1 win at home to Sevilla.

The Brazilian scored the two goals to seal all three points for Zinedine Zidane's side at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the hosts were made to work hard by the Andalucians.

The victory lifts Real Madrid up to the top of the La Liga table overnight, with rivals Barcelona due to to face Granada tomorrow, and the 27-year old believes this win was an important step in their push for a first league title since 2017/.

"It is important to know how to suffer in these games," he told reporters from Spanish television channel El Chiringuito.

"We have shown today that we can work well without the ball, and stay in control of the game."

"We are happy to get the win and move on from here with confidence."

Real Madrid now face a testing run of fixtures in the coming weeks, following their success in the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia, with La Liga games against Real Valladolid, Atletico Madrid, Osasuna, Celta Vigo and Levante.

Zidane will then face his old rival Pep Guardiola, as Los Blancos take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League round of last 16 in February.