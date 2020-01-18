Real Madrid secure vital 2-1 La Liga win over Sevilla

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have piled the La Liga title pressure on rivals Barcelona, with a 2-1 win at home to Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane's side move ahead of the Catalan side overnight, with Quique Setien set for his first game in charge against Granada tomorrow, thanks to a second half brace from midfielder Casemiro.

Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui received a warm welcome on his return to the Santiago Bernabeu, and his side had the better chances in the opening stages, with former Barcelona winger Munir El Haddadi and Luuk De Jong both firing off target.

The visitors thought they had the goal their early pressure deserved on 34 minutes, as De Jong's close range finish was ruled out by VAR, due to a foul in the build up.

And Real Madrid took full advantage after the break, as Casemiro swept home Luka Jovic's clever back heel on 57 minutes.

However, Lopetegui's side were not out of the contest, as De Jong shook off his earlier disappointment to fire home from a tight angle seven minutes later.

But any chance of a come back was to be short lived, as Casemiro should his rarely seen attacking side, to ghost into the box and head home Lucas Vazquez's cross on 69 minutes.

German international Toni Kroos almost added a third in the closing minutes, but Sevilla keeper Thomas Vaclik was equal to his effort.