Juventus eye Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi swap deal

By Feargal Brennan

Juventus are reportedly considering a sensational swap deal involving Federico Bernardeschi and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic.

The Serie A giants been consistently linked with a move for the Croatian international since the start of the 2019-20 season, however no formal bid has materialised at this stage.

The former Sevilla player has been the subject of transfer speculation due his ongoing contract situation signed, with no extension currently agreed between him and Barcelona, and his deal at the Camp Nou set to expire in June 2021.

That uncertainty has opened the door for a potential move to Italy, with reports from Sky Italia stating that a player exchange could be the way to break the deadlock in potential negotiations between the two sides.

Bernardeschi joined the Turin club from Fiorentina in a €40M deal in 2017, however he has not established himself as a first team player, with Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic starting ahead of him in Maurizio Sarri's midfield.

Rakitic regained his starting place in the Barcelona side at the end of 2019, after playing a bit part role at the start of the season under former boss Ernesto Valverde, however his future under new manager Quique Setien is unknown.