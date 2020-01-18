Marc Ter Stegen: Barcelona players are responding well to Quique Setien

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen has praised the response of his team mates to new boss Quique Setien.

The German international has been impressed by the former Real Betis boss in his first week in charge at the Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen, who was speaking at a press conference ahead of La Blaugrana’s La Liga clash with Granada this weekend, is confident the squad will have a successful end to the season.

“First of all, I want to thank Ernesto, who did a great job here for two years,” he told reporters from Marca.

“He will always have our respect here at Barcelona.”

“But we have a new manager now and he is looking to changes things.”

“He has his own ideas, and we are listening and trying to do what he is asking of us.”

“We are hopeful that he will be successful at Barcelona.”

The 27-year old has been ever present for the Catalan giants so far this season, starting 18 out of their 19 La Liga games so far in 2019-20.

However he missed their Spanish Supercopa semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid through injury, with former Valencia keeper Neto filling in against Diego Simeone’s side.

But the former Borussia Monchengladbach man confirmed he will be fit in time to play this weekend, as Setien looks to kick off his reign with a win on Sunday night.