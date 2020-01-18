Julen Lopetegui hails 'extraordinary' Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has praised the work of his counterpart Zinedine Zidane ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Los Blancos welcome Lopetegui and his side to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend, in the former Spain boss’ first trip back to Madrid following his exit in October 2019.

Lopetegui lasted less than four months in charge in Madrid, after controversially leaving his role in charge of the Spanish national team.

However, despite the reported negativity surrounding his exit, Lopetegui has no issues with Zidane, or his former club.

“The work Zidane is doing at Real Madrid is extraordinary,” he told reporters from Marca.

“The results he has achieved, and the titles in the past, are worthy of praise.”

“We go into this game with real confidence, but we know Real Madrid will cause us problems.”

Lopetegui also confirmed that former Barcelona winger Munir El Haddadi and Luuk De Jong are both fit to face the newly crowned Spanish Supercopa champions, but midfielder Lucas Ocampos will miss out due to a one game suspension.

Sevilla will also give the hosts a guard of honour ahead of the 4PM (3PM UK time) kick off, following Real’s success against Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia.