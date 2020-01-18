Villarreal’s Karl Toko Ekambi 'close' to Lyon move

By Feargal Brennan

Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi is on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The 27-year old Cameroonian international has been linked with a move away from El Madrigal during the January transfer window, and he could be on his way in the coming days.

Lyon club president Jean-Clair Aulas responded to a story from France Football on Twitter, by stating that they were looking at a loan to buy deal, with a summer fee of €20M, but nothing was confirmed at this stage.

Villarreal manager Javi Calleja confirmed that he is likely to move on, stating in his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with at home to Espanyol, that a move was close.

Ekambi joined Villarreal in a €7M deal after catching the eye with Ligue 1 side Angers, however despite showing promise with the Yellow Submarine last season, his has slipped down the pecking order under Calleja.