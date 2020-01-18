Real Madrid to play Copa del Rey tie at Unionistas de Salamanca

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid will play their Copa del Rey last 32 tie at the home of Segunda Division B side Unionistas de Salamanca.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were paired with the third-tier side in last week’s draw, however there had been speculation over whether their 4,000-capacity stadium the Estadio Las Pistas del Helmantico.

However, according to reports in Marca, the RFEF have now confirmed that the away leg can take place at the ground on January 22, after being offered guarantees by the local government updates being made to the stadium.

The report states they will look to install temporary lighting and seating to meet requirements, with the option of playing the game at neighbours Salamanca UDS now being dismissed.

The hosts have already beaten Atletico Baleares and Deportivo la Coruna, on penalties, to reach the first ever last 32 appearance.

The game will be a single leg fixture, following a change in the structure of the competition at the start of the 2019-20 season.