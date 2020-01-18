Real Madrid send Jorge De Frutos on loan to Rayo Vallecano

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid midfielder Jorge De Frutos has joined Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano on a six-month loan deal.

The 22-year old joined Real Madrid in Madrid-based club Rayo Majadahonda in 2018, but he has failed to make a single first team appearance for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

However his impressive form for Real Madrid’s Castilla side did catch the eye, and he was the subject of loan offers in the summer.

He spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at La Liga side Real Valladolid, however according to reports in Marca, Real Madrid were unhappy with him making just three league appearances for Sergio Gonzalez’s side up to the end of 2019.

They have now opted to cut his season long short and move him on to city neighbours Rayo until June.

De Frutos will join a long line of Real Madrid players who have played on loan in Vallecas, including Diego Costa and Diego Llorente.