Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale ruled out of Sevilla clash

By Feargal Brennan

Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid clash with Sevilla due to an ongoing illness.

The Welsh international missed Los Blancos Supercopa success in Saudi Arabia due to a chest infection, but it was initially hoped he would be fit in time for the visit of Julen Lopetegui’s side.

However, Zinedine Zidane has not included him in the 19-man squad to today’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the hosts look to keep the title pressure on rivals Barcelona.

Skipper Sergio Ramos is also left out, with Zidane opting for extra caution, as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Fedderico Valverde also misses through a one-game ban, following his red card in the Supercopa final win over Atletico Madrid.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V SEVILLA

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kross, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez