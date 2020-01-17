Lautaro Martinez happy at Inter amid Barcelona rumours

By Sumeet Paul

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has played down talk of an exit amid speculation linking him with Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances so far this season, leading the Nerazzurri's Serie A title charge.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, he was asked about rumoured interest from Barcelona and has insisted that he is well settled at Inter and has no intention of leaving Antonio Conte's side.

"I'm calm," he told TycSports. "Today, I'm an Inter player and I'm happy here.

"The fact that they speak well of me means that I'm doing something right and the intention is to continue on this path. I'm calm, happy and at ease with Inter."

While Luis Suarez is currently sidelined after knee surgery, Barcelona will hope that they have enough to secure a win in Quique Setien's first game in charge this weekend when they host Granada.

The 61-year-old took over from Ernesto Valverde earlier this week, with the reigning La Liga champions in action on Sunday night and hoping to stay top of the table.