Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema in race to be fit to face Sevilla

By Sumeet Paul

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema could hand Real Madrid a double injury boost against Sevilla this weekend.

Ramos has been recovering from an ankle injury he picked up in the Spanish Supercopa final, while Benzema missed out in Saudi Arabia altogether after picking up a knock of his own.

With Zinedine Zidane's side preparing to face Sevilla on Saturday, both Ramos and Benzema could yet be in contention to feature, according to Diario AS.

The pair trained with the rest of the group in the last training session before the game at the same pace as their teammates.

It will now be down to Zidane to decide whether or not they are fit enough to feature as they look to stay joint-top of La Liga.

Benzema has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 24 appearances so far this season, while Ramos has also been an almost ever-present for Real Madrid having featured in 24 outings as well.