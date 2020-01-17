Inter switch focus away from Barcelona's Arturo Vidal

By Sumeet Paul

Inter are reportedly set to give up on their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window.

Following the arrival of Quique Setien as Ernesto Valverde's successor at the Nou Camp this week, Barcelona aren't open to allowing an exit for Vidal and so he is now expected to stay until the end of the season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

It's added that reports in Italy note that the Serie A side are prioritising other signings this month as they target the likes of Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young.

In turn, Vidal is likely to remain at Barcelona until the summer, particularly after the arrival of Setien, having been linked with an exit prior to Valverde's departure.

The 32-year-old has made 21 appearances so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Setien takes charge of his first game as Barcelona Coach this weekend when the reigning La Liga champions host Granada on Sunday night.