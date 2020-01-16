Done deal: Sevilla sign Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri

By Colin Millar

Sevilla have confirmed the arrival of Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri after triggering his €20m release clause.

The Moroccan forward joined the Madrid-based club from Malaga in a €6m deal in the summer of 2018 and had netted 15 goals in 53 appearances since.

The 22-year-old has arrived at the Andalusian club to help cover the sale of Moanes Doabur to Hoffenheim while there is also the expected departure of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to LA Galaxy.

The striker has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal with Los Rojiblancos and looks set to be their major signing of the January transfer window.

The international striker for Morocco - who has nine goals for his nation - is in his fourth season in La Liga - where he has made 87 appearances across his stints for Malaga and Leganes.

It had been claimed En-Nesyri was close to joining Brighton last summer.