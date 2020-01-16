NEWS
Thursday January 16 2020
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales on trial for injuries to woman
By Colin Millar

President of the Spanish FA Luis Rubiales is set to go on trial in a local court for alleged injuries inflicted upon a woman.

El Mundo Deportivo report that Rubiales will stand trial in a local court in Valencia and he may have to pay up to €21k in a compensation package to the victim.

The news was originally published on Wednesday by the newspaper Las Provincias with the victim said to be the architect who carried out reforms in the home he possesses in Valencia.

The events are said to date back to July 2017 and took place in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento of the Valencian capital.

Rubiales is said to have pushed the architect Yasmine Eid-Maccheh ‘violently’ alongside ‘grabbing and shaking’ of the individual’s arm.

The victim has claimed injuries to her ribs and wrist which are said to have taken 262 days to recover, while she is also said to have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Eid-Maccheh is said to have sued for alleged non-payment from Rubiales.

