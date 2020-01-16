Lazio to land Eibar captain Gonzalo Escalante

By Colin Millar

Lazio are set to land Eibar captain Gonzalo Escalante on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract.

The 26-year-old will move back to Italy after five seasons with Eibar, as he was brought to Spain from Catania in the second tier of Italian football.

El Mundo Deportivo highlights reports from several Italian media outlets that the player has even travelled to Rome to put pen to paper on a deal to the high-flying Biancoceleste.

It is said that Escalante has signed a four-year contract with Lazio through to the summer of 2024 with his move coming as a significant loss to Eibar.

The Argentine native has made 140 La Liga appearances for the Basque club and has made a further eight outings in the Copa del Rey for the Ipurua outfit.

Escalante started his career at Argentine giants Boca Juniors, for whom he made 11 first-team appearances.