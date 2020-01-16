Eden Hazard admits weight gain after Real Madrid move

By Colin Millar

Eden Hazard has admitted he put on five kilos in weight over summer after joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in a €100m deal.

The Belgian international arrived in the Spanish capital this summer in a big money move but, after suffering multiple injury problems, has yet to hit form for his new side.

Hazard had become a regular starter for Los Blancos in an attacking front three which also includes the in-form Karim Benzema along with one of Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale or Vinicius Junior.

However, he suffered a fresh injury setback late in 2019 and has now sat out action for a number of weeks, although he will be hopeful of returning to first-team action soon.

“It is true. I will not hide it,” Hazard explained to Belgian magazine Sport/Foot.

“When I am on vacation, I am on vacation. I put on five kilos [11 pounds] this summer. I am one of those who puts on weight very quickly then loses it very quickly, if I pay attention.

“When I was at Lille I weighed 72 kilos but then I gained muscle and went to 75 kilos. On a bad day I can weigh 77. In the summer I went up to 80 kilos but I lost it again 10 days later.”

Hazard has netted just one goal in 13 La Liga appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side and is still recovering from a fracture in his right ankle in December.

The playmaker was named the best player for the Belgian national team last year, his third consecutive year bagging the gong. He scored five goals and had seven assists in eight international matches in 2019.