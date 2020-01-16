Done deal: Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo joins Schalke

By Colin Millar

Schalke have confirmed the loan signing of Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo with a purchase option included.

The Bundesliga club have paid a loan fee of €1.5m for the player until the end of the season alongside an option of €25m to sign the player permanently, plus a further €5m in variables.

However, the Blaugrana have added an additional clause into the deal that should the Frenchman move to Schalke permanently, they will then hold an option to re-sign him for €50m plus a further €10m in variables.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar years - with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured last season.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club's management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but was never granted a run in the first-team.

Bayer Leverkusen, Milan and Manchester United had all previously been linked to a transfer.

Young full-back Juan Miranda is also on loan at Schalke from Barcelona.