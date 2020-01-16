Sevilla rival Tottenham for Milan's Krzysztof Piatek

By Colin Millar

Sevilla are reportedly rivalling Tottenham interest in signing Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri only paid €35m to get the Poland international from Genoa a year ago, but he has struggled with a lack of confidence and difficulty fitting into the tactics of new coach Stefano Pioli.

It is said that the Milanese giants are now willing to recoup the transfer fee for the hitman, which has led to interest from both England and Spain.

The Mail draws on reports from Italy that Sevilla are keen to add Piatek to bolster their attacking line, which is being renovated this month.

Moanes Dabbour has joined Hoffenheim while Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is closing in on a move to LA Galaxy, while Leganes striker Youssef El-Nesyri is said to be close to arriving.

Piatek impressed in this week’s Coppa Italia Round of 16 victory over SPAL, scoring a goal and setting up Samu Castillejo for the second.

The striker has five goals in 19 Serie A appearances this season but could be frustrated more by this month’s arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.