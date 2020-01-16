Sevilla to sign Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri

By Colin Millar

Sevilla are set to confirm the arrival of Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri in a €20m deal, report Estadio Deportivo.

The Moroccan forward joined the Madrid-based club from Malaga in a €6m deal in the summer of 2018 and has netted 15 goals in 53 appearances since.

The 22-year-old is set to arrive at the Andalusian club to help cover the sale of Moanes Doabur to Hoffenheim and also the expected departure of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to LA Galaxy.

It is claimed that a deal is close to fruition and the striker looks set to put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal with Los Rojiblancos.

The international striker for Morocco - who has nine goals for his nation - is in his fourth season in La Liga - where he has made 87 appearances across his stints for Malaga and Leganes.

It had been claimed En-Nesyri was close to joining Brighton last summer.