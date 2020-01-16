Xavi Hernandez: I rejected Barcelona manager offer

By Colin Millar

Xavi Hernandez has admitted he rejected the offer to become Barcelona Coach earlier this week: “It is too early.”

Xavi is currently the manager of Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd, whom he took over last May and is in place until the summer of 2021.

Sporting director Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau met with the former central midfielder in Qatar last Friday, where they made the offer of the position to Xavi.

That was when Ernesto Valverde was still in position as Blaugrana boss, but his dismissal was confirmed on Monday following the Spanish Supercopa defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Quique Setien was appointed new Barca boss this week with current Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman also reportedly rejecting an approach from the club.

“Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona in a meeting with Eric Abidal and Òscar Grau but I did not accept it, especially because it is too early to train Barcelona but it will remain my dream in the future to be a Barça Coach,” Xavi told reporters, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“I love Barcelona's new Coach, I love his way of working and I hope he succeeds with the team.

“First I told my family and then the Al Sadd players because they followed the issue. For three days I was not in my best position but now I am totally focused on Al Sadd.”

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.

He won eight La Liga titles alongside three Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies in his total of 25 titles with the club.