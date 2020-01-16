La Liga confirm date and time of El Clasico

By Colin Millar

The date and time of the second El Clasico fixture of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been confirmed.

The fixture will be held at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday 1 March with a 9pm kick-off - the primetime slot of the weekend.

President of La Liga Javier Tebas confirmed the timing of the fixture on Wednesday during the launch of La Liga TV in the UK.

It follows the previous meeting between the two sides at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, which had initially been scheduled for 26 October but was postponed until 18 December.

Due to the volatility of the political situation in Catalonia, La Liga had asked that the initial game be reversed to Madrid’s stadium, but this was rejected by both clubs who, along with the Spanish FA, agreed to a postponement.

The fixture at the Camp Nou ended goalless - the first 0-0 draw in the fixture since 2002.