Brazilian Yan Couto close to Barcelona move

By Colin Millar

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Coritiba defender and Brazil Under-17 international Yan Couto, according to reports.

Both Globoesporte and El Mundo Deportivo draw on reports that a €5m deal to take the defender to the Camp Nou is in the pipeline.

The teenager starred for Brazil in the recent Under-17 World Cup where he helped his nation win the tournament, despite receiving a straight red card in his first match.

The player is not the tallest - standing at just 1.68m - but is said to be lighting quick and to possess a lot of energy, both very technical and also skilled in attack.

Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal were said to be other clubs who have been interested in a deal for the teenage full-back.

The 17-year-old, however, has not yet made his debut for the Coritiba first-team but he is said to be one of the most highly rated players in his nation.