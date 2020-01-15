PSG demand €30m fee for Edinson Cavani

By Colin Millar

Paris Saint-Germain are demanding a €30m transfer fee from Atletico Madrid for striker Edinson Cavani this month, report Marca.

The Uruguayan is out of contact in the French capital in the summer and Atleti are already said to have a personal agreement with him but want to make his signing this month.

The report claims Los Rojiblancos have made an offer of €10m for the player but this has been rejected as the Parisians demand €20m more.

The front pages of all three main newspapers in Spain on Wednesday covered the news that Gil Marin had travelled to the French capital to try and complete a deal.

Reports in Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid, while he is said to have been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash against Monaco on Wednesday.

It appears certain that Cavani will join Atleti but the question is whether or not they can clear their wage bill in time to facilitate the move this month, rather than in summer.