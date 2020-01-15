Barcelona hope to sign Japanese teen Jun Nishikawa

By Colin Millar

Barcelona are keen on completing the signing of Japanese teenage star Jun Nishikawa this year, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Japan Under-20 star celebrates his 18th birthday next month, meaning that he will be allowed to join a European club.

It would be an operation similar to the one which took his fellow Japanese teen Takefusa Kubo - currently on loan at Real Mallorca - to Real Madrid last year.

Kubo, once part of Barca’s youth system, was said to be a long-term target of the Blaugrana and they are said to be intent on not making the same error with Nishikawa, who is on the books of J-League club Cerezo Osaka.

He is said to have been recommended to the Catalan giants by Spanish coach Miguel Ángel Lotina, who has trained him, and there have been ongoing discussions over the past year.

Nishikawa starred in the Under-17 World Cup recently, where he scored two goals and grabbed two assists in the four games he played.