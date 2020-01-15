Schalke with purchase option on Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo

By Colin Millar

Schalke have a purchase option included in their loan deal for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, say El Mundo Deportivo.

No figures are included in the report but it is said that should the German club make the move permanent, the Blaugrana would then have a rebuy option included.

Earlier this week, Spanish media cited Bild as reporting that the defender has already arrived in Germany where at the airport he met Massimo Mariotti, an employee of Schalke and then took a taxi heading for Gelsenkirchen.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar years - with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured last season.

He is now demanding more first-team football and looks set to leave on loan or permanently in January, according to separate reports in both Goal and El Mundo Deportivo, who claimed boss Ernesto Valverde preferred young defender Ronald Araujo.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club's management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but has yet to be granted a run in the first-team.

Bayer Leverkusen, Milan and Manchester United had all previously been linked to a transfer.